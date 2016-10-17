Andrew Hallam is the index investor for Strategy Lab. Globe Unlimited subscribers can view his model portfolio here and read more in the series online here.
It’s a good thing Napoleon Hill’s classic book, Think and Grow Rich, wasn’t about mutual funds. If it were, it would have been a dud.
Success, according the author, comes from channelling desire, faith and persistence. That might work in sports and business. But it doesn’t work for mutual fund investors.
Vanguard’s target date fund investors outperform their funds (Aug. 31, 2006 - Aug. 31, 2016)
Source: Morningstar.com