Andrew Hallam is the index investor for Strategy Lab. Globe Unlimited subscribers can view his model portfolio here and read more in the series online here.

It’s a good thing Napoleon Hill’s classic book, Think and Grow Rich, wasn’t about mutual funds. If it were, it would have been a dud.

Success, according the author, comes from channelling desire, faith and persistence. That might work in sports and business. But it doesn’t work for mutual fund investors.