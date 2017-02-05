A new performance measurement is beginning to appear on brokerage statements in Canada. It’s called a money-weighted return and it has the potential to cause a great deal of confusion.

Until recently, investors were presented with time-weighted returns when looking at the performance of mutual funds, indexes and other investments. These returns assume an initial amount of money is put into an investment and then it is held (with dividends or interest payments reinvested) for the period in question.

