Norman Rothery is the value investor for Globe Investor’s Strategy Lab. Follow his contributions here and view his model portfolio here.
Sabre Corp. was recently put through intensive screening by four teams of MBA students in the final round of the Ben Graham Centre’s International Stock Picking Competition. They X-rayed the travel technology company and scrutinized its business in an effort to determine whether it passed muster as a value investment.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
- Sabre Corp$23.63+0.22(+0.94%)
- Hammond Manufacturing Co Ltd$1.840.00(0.00%)
- Updated April 26 1:59 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.