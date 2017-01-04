|Company
|Ticker
|No. of
shrs
|Shr
price
US$**
|Purchase
Price
US$
|Market
Value
$***
|Book
Value
$***
|Gain/
Loss
%
|Yield
%
|Comment
|American International Group *
|AIG-N
|131
|$65.31
|$34.44
|$11,487.62
|$4,368.17
|162.98%
|1.96%
|The firm was at the centre of the 2008 meltdown but it is quietly turning around.
|Bank of America
|BAC-N
|480
|$22.10
|$9.40
|$14,243.36
|$4,368.52
|226.05%
|1.36%
|Another near casualty of 2008, the bank has survived and is very cheap. It should do well when the economy gets going again.
|Berkshire Hathaway *
|BRK.B-N
|51
|$162.98
|$88.56
|$11,160.50
|$4,372.93
|155.22%
|0%
|Warren Buffett's collection of high quality stocks. The firm is trading a smidgin above where the master would buy it.
|Crimson Wine Group (sold 9/1/16)
|CWGL-Q
|19
|$8.57
|$0.00
|$213.57
|$0.00
|Dell (sold 10/31/13)
|DELL-Q
|424
|$13.88
|$10.63
|$6,136.41
|$4,363.79
|40.62%
|2.31%
|The firm has stumbled on weakness in the PC market, but it is profitable. It is also moving aggressively into services.
|Fairfax Financial *
|FFH-T
|12
|C$648.50
|C$366.59
|$7,782.00
|$4,399.08
|76.90%
|2.07%
|The Canadian version of Berkshire Hathaway is led by Prem Watsa, a famed value investor.
|General Motors
|GM-N
|186
|$34.84
|$23.53
|$8,701.02
|$4,237.40
|105.34%
|4.36%
|The government is itching to sell its shares, but the firm is very profitable after restructuring
|Leucadia National
|LUK-N
|192
|$23.25
|$22.90
|$5,993.81
|$4,256.98
|40.80%
|1.08%
|A well known investment conglomerate trading at a discount with a solid history of growing its book value.
|Old Republic *
|ORI-N
|477
|$19.00
|$9.45
|$12,168.89
|$4,364.31
|178.83%
|3.95%
|Trading at a fraction of book value, shares of this hard hit insurance company are being snapped up by its CEO.
|Cash
|$26,171.28
|$19,632.61
|Norman Rothery's total
|$97,922.05
|$50,000.00
|95.84%
|John Heinzl’s total
|$82,312.19
|$50,000.00
|64.62%
|Andrew Hallam’s total
|$71,525.38
|$50,000.00
|43.05%
|Chris Umiastowski’s total
|$200,956.20
|$50,000.00
|301.91%
* Also in personal portfolio
**As of close of Dec. 31, 2016
***In Canadian dollars
Dividends received since last update: $335.73
Gain/loss is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with book value (which varies according to purchase date).
For U.S. companies, figures are converted to Canadian dollars at exchange rates that vary according to the date of purchase.
As a result, the gain/loss percentage is a calculation that factors in foreign-exchange fluctuations as well as movement in the share price.
