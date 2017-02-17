Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Value Investing

Dividend, Growth, Index and Value portfolio strategies
exclusively for Globe Unlimited subscribers.

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Prospect of declining returns a hard pill for savers to swallow Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Norman Rothery

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Norman Rothery is the value investor for Globe Investor’s Strategy Lab. Follow his contributions here and view his model portfolio here.

There are no sure things in this world except death and taxes but, with a little luck, medical advances will allow death to take a long sabbatical. News on the tax front isn’t as encouraging because rumours are rife that the upcoming federal budget will punch savers right in their portfolios.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

Also on The Globe and Mail

Am I paying my investment adviser too much? (The Globe and Mail)
 
  • S&P/TSX Composite
    15,838.63
    -25.54
    (-0.16%)
  • Updated February 17 4:31 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular