Norman Rothery is the value investor for Globe Investor’s Strategy Lab. Follow his contributions here and view his model portfolio here.
There are no sure things in this world except death and taxes but, with a little luck, medical advances will allow death to take a long sabbatical. News on the tax front isn’t as encouraging because rumours are rife that the upcoming federal budget will punch savers right in their portfolios.Report Typo/Error
