Norman Rothery is the value investor for Globe Investor’s Strategy Lab. Follow his contributions here and view his model portfolio here.
A warm spell dashed the hopes of ice fishermen in Southern Ontario this week because ice covered less than 12 per cent of the Great Lakes according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The fraction of Canadian stocks by sector and P/E ratio
|Sector
|Profitable
|P/E less than 20
|P/E less than 15
|P/E less than 10
|Consumer Discretionary
|75%
|38%
|23%
|7%
|Consumer Staples
|69%
|27%
|12%
|0%
|Energy
|22%
|5%
|3%
|3%
|Financials
|74%
|63%
|50%
|15%
|Health care
|18%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Industrials
|72%
|35%
|26%
|9%
|Information Technology
|73%
|23%
|10%
|0%
|Materials
|33%
|15%
|9%
|3%
|Real Estate
|83%
|63%
|44%
|19%
|Telecommunication Services
|100%
|50%
|0%
|0%
|Utilities
|67%
|24%
|19%
|14%
Source: S&P Capital IQ. Data as of Jan. 19
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor