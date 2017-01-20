Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

A sector-by-sector approach to finding value stocks Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Norman Rothery

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Norman Rothery is the value investor for Globe Investor’s Strategy Lab. Follow his contributions here and view his model portfolio here.

A warm spell dashed the hopes of ice fishermen in Southern Ontario this week because ice covered less than 12 per cent of the Great Lakes according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The fraction of Canadian stocks by sector and P/E ratio

SectorProfitableP/E less than 20P/E less than 15P/E less than 10
Consumer Discretionary75%38%23%7%
Consumer Staples69%27%12%0%
Energy22%5%3%3%
Financials74%63%50%15%
Health care18%0%0%0%
Industrials72%35%26%9%
Information Technology73%23%10%0%
Materials33%15%9%3%
Real Estate83%63%44%19%
Telecommunication Services100%50%0%0%
Utilities67%24%19%14%

Source: S&P Capital IQ. Data as of Jan. 19

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular