Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

What growth investors should watch for in 2017 Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Chris Umiastowski

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

It constantly amazes me how quickly technology advances. I’ve been managing the model growth portfolio as part of Strategy Lab for just more than four years. I think that it’s fair to say I made good calls on macro industry trends and did a pretty good job of picking stocks that would benefit from those trends.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

Also on The Globe and Mail

Video: New year, new market highs but for how long? (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular