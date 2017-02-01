Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
An Apple iPhone 7 in Bordeaux, France, February 1, 2017. (REGIS DUVIGNAU/REUTERS)
An Apple iPhone 7 in Bordeaux, France, February 1, 2017. (REGIS DUVIGNAU/REUTERS)

technology

Strong iPhone 7 sales set the stage for Apple’s next upgrade Add to ...

SUPANTHA MUKHERJEERISHIKA SADAM

Reuters

Published

Last updated

‘Things don’t have to change the world to be important,” Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Jobs said in an interview in 1996.

His words rang true, two decades later, as sales of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus – similar in design to their predecessor – surpassed expectations to reinstate Apple as the world’s biggest smartphone seller after a five-year gap.

This has only built expectations, however, that the 10th-anniversary iPhone will need to offer revolutionary new features if it is to trigger a substantial uptick in sales.

“This is really the last [quarter] that anybody is going to care about iPhone until the launch this fall,” Cowen & Co. analysts wrote in a note. “It can be said that iPhone 7/7+ ‘did its job’ as a bridge to get to the supercycle in 2017.”

Apple’s shares rose 6.1 per cent to $128.75 (U.S.) on Wednesday, their highest in 18 months, a day after the company dethroned Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. as the world’s top smartphone seller based on units shipped. Apple’s market capitalization is now $676.9-billion.

Apple sold 78.29 million iPhones in its fiscal first quarter ended Dec. 31, up from 74.78 million a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected sales of 77.42 million.

The sales reflected the first full quarter of iPhone 7 sales and come at a time when global demand for smartphones is slowing and cheaper Android alternatives are flooding the market.

Apple’s strong sales set the stage for the 10th-anniversary iPhone, which analysts say is expected to feature better touchscreen display, wireless charging and a shift to a higher-resolution OLED display.The company typically launches new iPhones in September.

Apple last saw a significant uptick in sales with the introduction of iPhone 6 in 2015.

At least 12 brokerages raised their price targets on Apple. Stifel Nicolaus & Co. and RBC Dominion Securities – the most bullish brokerages – raised their price targets by $15. No brokerage changed their rating on the stock.

Of the 48 analysts covering Apple’s stock, 39 have a “buy” rating or higher. Eight have a “hold” rating and one a “sell.” Their median price target is $139.

Report Typo/Error
 
  • Apple Inc
    $128.75
    +7.40
    (+6.10%)
  • Updated February 1 4:15 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular