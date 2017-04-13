Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A man looks around Tesla Motors' Model S P85 at its showroom in Beijing in this January 29, 2014 file photo. (KIM KYUNG-HOON/REUTERS)
Dana Hull

Bloomberg News

Published

Last updated

Tesla Inc.’s plans to pad its lineup of electric cars are taking shape, with Elon Musk sketching out a timeline for the arrival of a semi truck, pickup and sports car.

After unveiling the finalized Model 3 sedan in July, Tesla will show a semi truck in September and a pickup in 18 to 24 months, the chief executive officer said in a series of tweets Thursday. The Palo Alto, Cal.-based company also will bring back the Roadster, its first model, as a convertible.

“Team has done an amazing job,” Mr. Musk wrote of the semi truck. “Seriously next level.”

Tesla shares climbed as much as 2.7 per cent as of 2:21 p.m. in New York trading, valuing the company at about $49.7-billion. Its market capitalization briefly passed General Motors Co. earlier this week.

