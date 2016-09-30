Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

(LUKE MACGREGOR)
STARS AND DOGS

John Heinzl

The Globe and Mail

A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week.

TEMPUR SEALY INT’L (DOG)

What’s worse than stuffing cash under your mattress? Investing it in mattress maker Tempur Sealy. Shares of the company – formed by the 2012 merger of Tempur-Pedic International and Sealy – fell out of bed after it projected that sales for the full year will fall by 1 per cent to 3 per cent – down from a previous estimate of a low single-digit increase. With the outlook deteriorating, investors have been waking up in a cold sweat.

TPX (NYSE), $56.74 (U.S.) down $19.73 or 25.8% over week



CHEMTURA (STAR)

Boring: Sitting through a two-hour chemistry class. Exciting: Investing in chemical maker Chemtura. Shares of the company – whose products include petroleum additives, industrial lubricants and other things you should never use near a barbecue – soared after it agreed to a $2.5-billion (U.S.), or $33.50-a-share, cash takeover by Germany’s Lanxess AG. You might say the two companies have good chemistry.

CHMT (NYSE), $32.81 (U.S.) up $4.63 or 16.4% over week



NIKE (DOG)

Exercising too much can lead to injuries. Just ask a Nike shareholder: After sprinting uphill for seven straight years, shares of the athletic apparel and footwear giant have pulled a groin muscle in 2016, dropping 15 per cent, year to date. With Nike this week announcing lower-than-expected future orders amid competition from Adidas and Under Armour, investors are feeling the pain.

NKE (NYSE), $52.65 (U.S.) down $2.50 or 4.5% over week



OIL (STAR)

Inside OPEC’s latest meeting:
“YOU cut production!”
“No, YOU cut production!”
“YOU first!”
“No, YOU first!”
“I went first last time!”
“No, I did!”

Crude fut., $48.24 (U.S.)/barrel up $3.76 or 8.5% over week



DEUTSCHE BANK (STAR)

It’s okay, folks. You can stop stockpiling canned food and building an underground shelter. Just when it looked like troubles at Deutsche Bank, Germany’s largest lender, might trigger a global financial panic, the shares rebounded on reports that the U.S. Justice Department may be prepared to accept a much lower settlement than the $14-billion (U.S.) penalty Deutsche Bank had been facing over sales of mortgage-backed securities. Whew.

DB (NYSE), $13.09 (U.S.) up 34¢ or 2.6% over week

Follow John Heinzl on Twitter: @johnheinzl

