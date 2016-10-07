A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week.

GENWORTH MI CANADA (DOG)

You mean we can’t just borrow as much money as we want with no regard for whether we’ll actually be able to pay it back – ever? Aiming to cool the overheated housing market, the federal government will require all new insured mortgages to undergo a “stress test” to determine if the borrower can afford to make payments at a higher interest rate. With mortgage insurer Genworth expected to lose business, shareholders are feeling “stressed” alright.

MIC (TSX), $28.97, down $4.79 or 14.2% over week

GOLDCORP (DOG)

Business quiz! Shares of Goldcorp skidded this week because: a) Traders braced for a massive supply of gold to hit the market following the Kim Kardashian robbery; b) Alchemists finally discovered a way to turn lead into gold; c) Goldcorp – whose shares were already struggling amid weaker gold prices – temporarily shut down its Penasquito gold mine in Mexico after a weeklong blockade by truckers and other protesters. Answer: c)

G (TSX), $18.72, down $2.91 or 13.5% over week

NETFLIX (STAR)

Disney has gobbled up just about everything else – Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, ABC, ESPN, The Muppets (it can have them). Why not Netflix? Shares of the video-streaming giant jumped on rumours Disney may be about to acquire the company, which would give Netflix a much-needed source of cash to develop new content and provide Disney with a huge streaming audience of passive viewer-drones for its programs.

NFLX (Nasdaq), $104.82 (U.S.), up $6.27 or 6.4% over week

TWITTER (DOG)

Tweet, tweet … don’t count those chicks before they’ve hatched, Twitter investors. Shares of the microblogging service had surged on hopes that a suitor such as Google, Apple, Disney or Salesforce – have we left anyone out? – would make an offer to take Twitter private. But when reports poured cold water on the speculation, Twitter’s shares posted their biggest one-day loss in more than a year, leaving investors with egg on their face.

TWTR (NYSE), $19.85 (U.S.), down $3.20 or 13.9% over week

CANOPY GROWTH (STAR)

Sure, Snoop Dogg is a convicted felon whose rap sheet includes marijuana, cocaine and firearms possession. But let’s not let a few brushes with the law stand in the way of commerce. Marijuana producer Canopy Growth announced this month it will start selling Leafs by Snoop – three strains developed in consultation with the rapper – to meet “a cross-section of patient needs.” With the stock up sharply, investors are already feeling high.

CGC (TSX), $5.28, up $1.24 or 30.7% over week

