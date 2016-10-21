Hasbro (STAR)

Not fun: playing Twister with Donald Trump. Fun: investing in Hasbro, which makes Twister and dozens of other games. Shares of the toy company behind Monopoly, My Little Pony and Furreal Friends surged after third-quarter revenue and earnings both easily topped Wall Street estimates, driven by strong sales of licensed dolls tied to Disney’s Princess and Frozen franchises. Unlike Monopoly money, this cash is real.

HAS (Nasdaq), $82.81 (U.S.) up $6.65 or 8.7% over week

Netflix (STAR)

Enjoy watching dramas on TV? Subscribe to Netflix. Enjoy a lot of drama with your investments? Buy Netflix’s stock. After plunging during the summer amid signs of slowing subscriber growth, the shares jumped when Netflix added more customers than expected during the third quarter and earnings beat estimates. With Netflix’s programming costs expected to soar 20 per cent to $6-billion in 2017, stay tuned for more plot twists.

Netflix (Nasdaq), $127.50 (U.S.) up $26.03 or 25.7% over week

Amaya (DOG)

“You got to know when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em, know when to walk away, and know when to run.” Shareholders of online poker giant Amaya were running away as fast as they could this week after the owner of PokerStars said it ended merger discussions with British bookmaker William Hill, sending Amaya’s stock down sharply. Whoever said the house always wins obviously wasn’t an Amaya investor.

AYA (TSX), $18.33 down $2.53 or 12.1% over week

Harley-Davidson (STAR)

For the past few years, investing in Harley-Davidson was about as much fun as a bad case of road rash. But the motorcycle maker’s shares were back in the saddle this week after third-quarter revenue, although down 4 per cent from a year earlier, came in above expectations. With Harley planning to cut production and trim its work force to cope with sluggish sales, however, there could be more potholes ahead.

HOG (NYSE), $56.37 (U.S.) up $6.54 or 13.1% over week

American Express (STAR)

Spending beyond your means? Racking up massive interest charges on your credit card? Shareholders of American Express would like to thank you for your generosity. After posting better-than-expected revenue and earnings for the third quarter, the card issuer hiked its 2016 guidance and said it will launch an aggressive ad campaign during the upcoming holiday shopping season. Start spending now to beat the rush.

AXP (NYSE), $67.36 (U.S.) up $7.21 or 12% over week