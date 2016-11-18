Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
(LUKE MACGREGOR)
(LUKE MACGREGOR)

STARS AND DOGS

The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week Add to ...

John Heinzl

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week.

DRYSHIPS (DOG)

Talk about getting seasick. DryShips and other long-struggling ocean shippers exploded higher on massive volume following Donald Trump’s election victory, spurred by short-covering and expectations of higher infrastructure spending. But the stocks – some of which were halted because of excessive volatility – promptly plunged when trading reopened and investors took profits. Folks who bought at the top are retching over the side of the boat.

DRYS (Nasdaq), $11.81 (U.S.) down $1.79 or 13.2% over week


BEST BUY (STAR)

Is your 65-inch TV starting to feel small? Wish you could get more clarity and detail when you’re viewing a Civil War-era quilt on Antiques Roadshow? Well, maybe it’s time to move up to the 88-inch model. Lifted by solid demand for TVs, smartphones and wearable devices, Best Buy’s same-store sales rose a better-than-expected 1.8 per cent in the third quarter as profit topped estimates. With the stock hitting a six-year high, investors can afford the 110-inch screen.

BBY (NYSE), $44.79 (U.S.) up $6.43 or 16.8% over week


GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR (STAR)

Does this mean we’ll be seeing racy ads featuring middle-aged men in sport socks and briefs? Let’s hope not. Gildan Activewear – which built its fortune selling T-shirts, sweats, socks and underwear – paid $66-million (U.S.) for the rights to the American Apparel brand after the company – known for its sexually suggestive advertising – sought bankruptcy protection for the second time. Judging by Gildan’s rising stock price, investors think it’s a good fit.

GIL (TSX), $35.55 up $1.43 or 4.2% over week


GREAT CANADIAN GAMING (DOG)

Want to lose a lot of money quickly? You could visit one of Great Canadian Gaming’s 15 casinos. Or you could have just bought its stock this week: Shares of the company – which has operations in British Columbia, Ontario, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Washington State – took their biggest one-day tumble in more than four years after board member Neil Baker agreed to sell up to eight million shares at $23.25 each. Better luck next time.

GC (TSX), $23.72 down $1.74 or 6.8% over week


AMERICAN AIRLINES (STAR)

Warren Buffett once described airlines – with their never-ending price wars and bankruptcy filings – as “a death trap for investors.” Well, he’s lost his fear of flying: With mergers reducing industry competition and lower fuel costs boosting bottom lines, the Oracle of Omaha bought stakes in four airlines during the third quarter – American, Delta, United Continental and Southwest. Now that Mr. Buffett’s on board, the stocks are gaining altitude fast.

AAL (Nasdaq), $46.26 (U.S.) up $3.33 or 7.8% over week


Report Typo/Error

Follow John Heinzl on Twitter: @johnheinzl

More Related to this Story

Topics

Comments

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog