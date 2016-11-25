A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week.

DOW JONES IND. AVERAGE (STAR)

“... and finally, I want to give thanks to the Dow Jones industrial average for hitting record highs all week, because it will help me pay for the new home-theatre system, smartphone, set of snow tires, robotic vacuum cleaner, drone, espresso maker and backyard trampoline I impulsively bought at the Black Friday sale.”

DJ ind. avg., 19,152.14 up 284.21 or 1.5% this week

DEERE & CO. (STAR)

Looking for a special Christmas gift for the guy in your life? Surprise him with a John Deere front-end loader – perfect for landscaping around your home or just returning empties to the beer store. Or choose from a wide selection of riding mowers, tractors and crop harvesting machines that will make him the envy of the neighbourhood. But hurry – with Deere’s quarterly results beating expectations, our inventory is going fast!

DE (NYSE), $103.92 (U.S.) up $11.96 or 13% over week

URBAN OUTFITTERS (DOG)

Well, that was fun while it lasted. Shares of Urban Outfitters – which had been one of the S&P 500’s top-performing stocks this year – unravelled like a cheap sweater after the clothing retailer that targets teens and twentysomethings posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results, dragged down by a 2.7-per-cent drop in same-store sales at its Anthropologie chain. You might say investors are losing their shirts.

URBN (Nasdaq), $33.56 (U.S.) down $3.95 or 10.5% over week

TYSON FOODS (DOG)

Whether you enjoy a juicy hot dog, succulent chicken breast or crispy bacon strips, nobody brings out the flavour of dead animal like the people at Tyson Foods. Unfortunately, its stock was also dead money this week: Hit by lower volumes for chicken and beef, the company posted weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter results and gave a disappointing outlook. With CEO Donnie Smith leaving, investors are turning vegan.

TSN (NYSE), $59.65 (U.S.) down $7.71 or 11.4% over week

TRANSALTA (STAR)

First the good news: Shares of long-struggling power producer TransAlta leaped after Alberta agreed to pay the company a total of more than $500-million through 2030 as compensation for closing coal-fired power plants. Now the bad news: The shares are still down about 80 per cent from their high of more than $37 reached back in 2008. Well, at least it’s a start.

TA (TSX), $7.33 up $1.71 or 30.4% over week

