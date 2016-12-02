A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week.

SHOE CARNIVAL (DOG)

You might say investors put the boots to Shoe Carnival’s shares. Hit by unseasonably warm weather that led to a double-digit decline in sales of winter boots, the footwear chain chopped its sales and earnings outlook for the full year. With the stock suffering its biggest single-day loss since 2009, investors can’t afford shoes – much less boots.

SCVL (Nasdaq), $27.10 (U.S.) down $4.35 or 13.8% over week

TIME (STAR)

What? A magazine publisher’s shares actually rose? No, it’s not a misprint. Shares of Time – the owner of People, Fortune and Sports Illustrated that was spun off from Time Warner in 2014 – surged on a report that the company rejected a takeover offer from a group including billionaire Edgar Bronfman Jr. Judging by the stock price, investors think it’s only a matter of “Time” before Mr. Bronfman returns with another bid.

TIME (NYSE), $16.00 (U.S.) up $2.20 or 15.9% over week

GUESS (DOG)

There once was a clothier named Guess.

Where folks shopped when they dressed to impress.

But as same-store sales fell.

For a five-year-long spell.

The stock chart soon looked like a mess.

GES (NYSE), $12.91 (U.S.) down $2.96 or 18.6% over week

THOR INDUSTRIES (STAR)

What better way to enjoy the countryside than behind the wheel of a gas-guzzling motor home equipped with a full kitchen, bathroom, shower, 50-inch TV, king-size bed and built-in garage for your ATV and motorcycle? Well, it works for some people: Shares of Thor – which makes Airstream, Entegra, Jayco and other RV brands – shifted into overdrive after quarterly results soared past estimates on strong demand for new models.

THO (NYSE), $101.48 (U.S.), up $10.81 or 11.9% over week

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS (DOG)

The Eagle has landed – with a thud. Teen apparel retailer American Eagle Outfitters, hammered by weak mall traffic and heavy discounting, said that same-store sales will be flat to only slightly higher in the crucial holiday quarter while earnings will likely be well below analyst estimates, sending the stock down sharply. Call me old-fashioned, but what do you expect when you sell “new” jeans with rips and holes in them?

AEO (NYSE), $16.17 (U.S.), down $2.17 or 11.8% over week

