A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week:

NETFLIX (STAR)

If people are so starved for time these days, how is it they can spend countless hours on the couch watching Netflix? Shares of the world’s biggest video-streaming service surged to a new high after the company added a record seven million subscribers globally in the fourth quarter, up from growth of 3.6 million in the second quarter. With Netflix’s earnings of 15 cents a share topping estimates, investors are enjoying the show.

NFLX (Nasdaq), $138.60 (U.S.) up $4.90 or 3.7% over week

PROCTER & GAMBLE (STAR)

You might say Procter & Gamble investors got Pampered when the company’s quarterly results caused a rising Tide for the stock that was Head & Shoulders above the Gain for other companies. With organic sales growing across all of its product segments, P&G posted a 4-per-cent jump in core earnings per share even as negative foreign currency trends continued to hit its bottom line. Investors are reaping a nice Bounty.

PG (NYSE), $87.45 (U.S.) up $3.44 or 4.1% over week

CSX (STAR)

Money-saving tip No. 749: Instead of buying a plane ticket to your favourite destination, sneak into a rail car and enjoy the trip absolutely free. Of course, if you’d bought shares of CSX, you could afford to fly first-class. Shares of the railway operator – said to be one of the industry’s least-efficient – soared on news that outgoing CP Rail boss Hunter Harrison is teaming up with activist investor Paul Hilal to shake up CSX. Choo choo!

CSX (Nasdaq), $44.33 (U.S.) up $5.53 or 14.2% over week

TARGET (DOG)

Now we know what Target got for Christmas: a big lump of coal. Hurt by “early season sales softness and disappointing traffic,” the retailer said same-store sales fell 1.3 per cent in November and December – the latest chain to report disappointing holiday results. With Target cutting its sales and earnings guidance for the fourth quarter that ends in late January, investors are heading for the checkout lines.

TGT (NYSE), $64.10 (U.S.) down $6.09 or 8.7% over week

WAL-MART (STAR)

How to curry favour with the new U.S. president:



1) Dust off some plans that were already in the works before the election;

2) Issue a news release touting how many U.S. jobs these plans will create;

3) Let the incoming president take all the credit.



For Wal-Mart – which announced that it aims to create 10,000 U.S. jobs this year – getting on Donald Trump’s good side led to a jump in the discounter’s shares. Unfortunately, like Trump’s approval ratings, the rally later fizzled.

WMT (NYSE), $67.18 (U.S.) up 5¢ or 0.07% over week

Report Typo/Error