The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

Cameco (Dog)

When you play with uranium, you have to be prepared to suffer the fallout. Just when shares of Cameco were rebounding from a prolonged slump, news that Tokyo Electric Power abruptly cancelled a supply contract – worth about $1.3-billion in revenue to Cameco through 2028 – sent the stock tumbling again. Cameco said it will “vigorously pursue remedies” to recover losses arising from the decision, but investors are giving the stock less than glowing reviews.

CCO (TSX), $13.91; down $3.23 or 18.8% over week

Ralph Lauren (Dog)



Ralph Lauren’s new chief executive must feel like he got a polo mallet in the head. Barely 16 months after he was hired to turn around the struggling fashion brand, Stefan Larrson is leaving after a disagreement with founder – and largest shareholder – Ralph Lauren over design and creative matters. With revenue sliding 12 per cent in the latest quarter and the stock tumbling by more than half since 2014, investors are worried about more than just the revolving executive door.

RL (NYSE), $76.17 (U.S.); down $11.80 or 13.4% over week

Clorox (Star)

For years, germaphobes have turned to Clorox’s bleach, disinfecting wipes and bathroom cleaners to banish dirt and micro-organisms from their perfectly ordered and sanitized homes. Turns out, Clorox investors have also been cleaning up: The shares, which have posted a total return of more than 100 per cent over the past five years, jumped after Clorox reported quarterly revenue above expectations thanks to 8-per-cent volume growth. Pretty neat.

CLX (NYSE), $125.14 (U.S.); up $4.65 or 3.9% over week

Fitbit (Dog)



Fitbit investors are having more than a bit of a fit. Citing “softer-than-expected holiday demand” for its fitness tracking devices, the company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of $572-million to $580-million – well below previous guidance of $725-million to $750-million. With Fitbit expecting a fourth-quarter loss and cutting 110 jobs – about 6 per cent of its work force – owning this stock is as much fun as falling off a treadmill.

FIT (NYSE), $6.09 (U.S.); down $1.12 or 15.5% over week

Under Armour (Dog)

Under Armour makes athletic apparel and shoes for people who like to work up a sweat. Now, investors are the ones who are sweating: Citing “numerous challenges and disruptions in North American retail,” the company reported fourth-quarter results below estimates and gave a 2017 sales outlook that fell about 10-per-cent short of the $6.06-billion analysts were expecting – sending the stock to its biggest one-day loss in nine years. Time to hit the showers.

UA (NYSE), $18.19 (U.S.); down $7.33 or 28.7% over week