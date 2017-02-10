The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

NORDSTROM (STAR)

Is Donald Trump losing his Twitter touch? Widely feared for his ability to knock billions off the market value of companies such as Lockheed-Martin and Toyota with a single tweet, the U.S. President aimed his ire at Nordstrom this week, calling it “terrible” for dropping his daughter Ivanka’s fashion brand. But shares of the retailer – which had cited poor sales for the decision – rebounded from an initial drop to finish the week higher.

JWN (NYSE), $45.00 (U.S.) up $1.10 or 2.5% over week

RESTAURANT BRANDS INT’L (STAR)

How to beat long lineups at Tim Hortons: 1) Sneak behind the counter and pour the coffee yourself; 2) Yell “Fire!” and when other customers leave, move to the front of the line; 3) Hit the drive-through only during off-peak hours – specifically from 2:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Unfortunately, with parent Restaurant Brands releasing preliminary 2016 results above expectations, it looks like the crowds at Tims are only getting bigger. Well, at least investors are happy.

QSR (TSX), $67.21 up $2.47 or 3.8% over week

ALLERGAN (STAR)

Injecting botulinum toxin into your face to paralyze the underlying muscles is one way to get rid of unsightly frown lines. Here’s an easier way: Invest in Botox-maker Allergan. Lifted by double-digit sales growth for the anti-wrinkle treatment and several other drugs in Allergan’s portfolio, the company posted fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings above expectations. As the stock rebounds from last year’s sell-off, investors are all smiles.

AGN (NYSE), $246.36 (U.S.) up $15.49 or 6.7% over week

FXCM (DOG)

Trading currencies is hard enough. But it’s even harder when your own broker is secretly betting against you. Shares of FXCM – short for Forex Capital Markets – plunged after the Commodity Futures Trading Commission fined and permanently banned FXCM and its two founding partners from operating in the United States, having discovered that FXCM concealed a relationship with a market maker that – unbeknownst to retail clients – was taking the opposite side of their trades. Nice.

FXCM (Nasdaq), $2.90 (U.S.) down $4.10 or 58.6% over week

HASBRO (STAR)

Hasbro doesn’t have a Monopoly on toys, but it does have a Clue how to make lots of money selling them. The company – whose vast stable of toys also includes Nerf, Transformers and FurReal Friends – posted an 11-per-cent jump in revenue for the fourth quarter, lifted by strong sales of board games, Disney-princess dolls and merchandise tied to the movie Trolls. With Hasbro’s stock soaring about 25 per cent in 2017, investors who own the shares certainly aren’t. Sorry!

HAS (Nasdaq), $97.63 (U.S.) up $15.00 or 18.2% over week