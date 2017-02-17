The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

CANADIAN TIRE (STAR)
YELLOW PAGES (DOG)
True or false: When an analyst uses the phrase “Valentine’s Day Massacre,” it’s usually a positive sign. Answer: false. Shares of Yellow Pages plummeted Tuesday after the marketing company took a writedown of $600-million on certain intangible assets, citing “a marked acceleration in an unfavourable change in the product mix” in its digital offerings. With customers shifting to less profitable services such as search-engine marketing, investors have no love for the stock.
Y (TSX), $10.95 down $6.16 or 36% over week
DATAWIND (DOG)
DataWind’s stock just got blown down by a heavy gust of bad news. The company – which sells low-cost tablets, smartphones and Internet service – said the Indian government’s decision in November to withdraw 500- and 1,000-rupee banknotes led to “a severe cash crunch for our target customers” that contributed to a 55-per-cent drop in third-quarter revenue. The losses, my friend, are blowin’ in the DataWind.
DW (TSX), 43¢ down 19¢ or 30.6% over week
FOSSIL GROUP (DOG)
FOSL (Nasdaq), $20.73 (U.S.) down $2.15 or 9.4% over week
ECOBALT SOLUTIONS (STAR)
“Well, I was born a cobalt miner’s daughter …” Loretta Lynn could only wish. With prices for cobalt – a key component in electric vehicle batteries – soaring about 50 per cent since September amid fears of potential shortages of the metal, cobalt producer stocks are surging. Shares of eCobalt Solutions – which is aiming to produce battery-grade cobalt salts at a mine in Idaho – have already more than doubled in 2017. Beats living in a cabin and mining for dirty old coal.
ECS (TSX), $1.17 up 39¢ or 50% over week