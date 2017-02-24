The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL (STAR)

Why did the Popeyes chicken head-office employee cross the road? Because he was afraid of getting fired by the chain’s new owner. Known for ruthless cost-cutting, Restaurant Brands International – parent of Tim Hortons and Burger King – announced a $1.8-billion (U.S.) deal to add Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc. to its growing collection of fast-food joints. Employees may be cowering, but judging by Popeyes’ surging stock price, investors expect the deal to produce some juicy returns.

QSR (TSX), $72.74, up $2.07 or 2.9% over week

L BRANDS (DOG)

It isn’t just the models who are skinny at Victoria’s Secret; the lingerie maker’s stock is also slimming down fast. Shares of L Brands took their biggest one-day dive since 2008 this week after the company said same-store sales at Victoria’s Secret fell 3 per cent in the fourth quarter and will sink about 20 per cent in February, hurt by weak mall traffic and a decision to exit from swimwear and other non-lingerie items. That’s bad news for investors with skin in the game.

LB (NYSE), $50.99 (U.S.), down $6.52 or 11.3% over week

WASTE CONNECTIONS (STAR)

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Buoyed by rising trash volumes, higher prices and the 2016 acquisition of Progressive Waste Solutions, garbage hauler and recycler Waste Connections announced a 97-per-cent jump in fourth-quarter revenue and better-than-expected earnings, sending the stock to a record. With Waste Connections issuing upbeat 2017 guidance, shareholders are laughing all the way to the dump.

WCN (TSX), $114.41, up $5.13 or 4.7% over week

GARMIN (STAR)

Remember in the old days when you would go running and get completely lost and not be able to find your way home? No? Well, it’s one less thing to worry about thanks to Garmin’s GPS-equipped sport watches and handheld navigation devices for runners, hikers and campers. With sales of its outdoor and fitness gadgets rising by double digits in the fourth quarter – more than offsetting a drop in automobile GPS sales – Garmin’s stock is back on course.

GRMN (Nasdaq), $53.03 (U.S.), up $2.22 or 4.4% over week

CCL INDUSTRIES (STAR)

CCL makes labels, aerosol cans and aluminum bottles for a range of consumer products. That’s exciting enough. But if you want even more excitement check out the company’s surging stock price: Boosted by the acquisition of Checkpoint Systems – which makes merchandise labels and tags to prevent shoplifting – CCL’s sales and operating earnings both leaped more than 30 per cent in the fourth quarter, sending the shares to a record. Label this stock a winner.

CCL.B (TSX), $290.16, up $20.16 or 7.5% over week