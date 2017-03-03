The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

BANK OF MONTREAL (STAR)

Things worth (roughly) $1.49-billion: 1) a detached house in Toronto; 2) a detached house in Vancouver; 3) Bank of Montreal’s first-quarter profit. Fuelled by strong capital markets and growth in personal and commercial lending, earnings at Canada’s fourth-largest bank jumped 39 per cent from a year earlier and crushed expectations, sending the stock sharply higher. Of course, all those huge mortgages BMO is writing helped, too.

BMO (TSX), $102.85, up $2.87 or 2.9% over week

CDN. NATURAL RESOURCES (STAR)

An oil producer that raised its dividend? Hey Canadian Natural Resources, there’s a HUGE mistake in your news release! You said you RAISED your dividend by 10 per cent, but what you meant to say – I mean, you’re an oil company, right? – is that you CUT your dividend. What? You did raise your dividend? Because of higher oil prices, growing production at your Horizons oil sands project and a fourth-quarter profit that more than quadrupled? Never mind.



CNQ (TSX), $41.81, up $4.08 or 10.8% over week

TARGET (DOG)

Business quiz! Shares of U.S. retailer Target plunged after it: a) announced plans to re-enter Canada “but in a much bigger way this time”; b) disclosed that Russian hackers had taken over its website and replaced all of its fashion models with pictures of Donald Trump; c) posted a 43-per-cent drop in fourth-quarter profit and warned that 2017 earnings will be well below expectations, citing plans to lower prices to remain competitive. Answer: c.

TGT (NYSE), $57.35 (U.S.), down $9.16 or 13.8% over week

WEIGHT WATCHERS (STAR)

Contrary to what its name suggests, Weight Watchers does not actually hire people to “watch” you and comment on your “weight” – as fun and helpful as that would be. But whatever it’s doing seems to be working: Helped by its association with Oprah Winfrey – who owns 10 per cent of the company and has shed 40 pounds on the program – Weight Watchers’ fourth-quarter profit beat expectations as membership rose, sending its shares to a 14-month high.

WTW (NYSE), $17.79 (U.S.), up $5.68 or 46.9% over week

SOTHEBY’S (STAR)

Gustav Klimt’s Bauerngarten is a nice painting that would brighten up anyone’s living room. But $59-million (U.S.)? For a picture of some daisies and roses? Spurred by the third-highest price ever for an artwork sold in Europe, shares of auction house Sotheby’s surged to a three-year high, extending gains sparked by its better-than-expected quarterly earnings a few days earlier. Shareholders are stopping to smell the money.

BID (NYSE), $48.20 (U.S.), up $8.11 or 20.2% over week