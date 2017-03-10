The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

CANOPY GROWTH (DOG)

For months, marijuana investors enjoyed a pleasant buzz as share prices soared. Now, the paranoia is kicking in: Rattled by pot point man Bill Blair’s comment this week that the Liberal government “will take as much time as it takes to do it right” before legalizing recreational sales, investors dumped Canopy Growth and other marijuana stocks faster than you can say: “Why is everyone staring at me?”

WEED (TSX), $10.83, down 97¢ or 8.2 per cent over week

AECON GROUP (STAR)

Business quiz! Which of the following does construction and infrastructure company Aecon not build? a) Highways, bridges and tunnels; b) hydroelectric facilities and natural gas power plants; c) bouncy castles for childrens’ birthday parties. Answer: c. Still, investors were jumping for joy after the company posted better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter – including a backlog of $4.2-billion – and hiked its dividend by 9 per cent.

ARE (TSX), $16.92, up 96¢ or 6 per cent over week

SNAP (DOG)

The cool thing about Snapchat is that photos and videos disappear a few seconds after they’re viewed. Unfortunately, Snapchat is now making something else disappear: shareholders’ money. Having soared in the first few days following parent Snap’s IPO, shares of the social-networking platform plunged after several analysts slapped a “sell” rating on the company, citing concerns about its growth potential. Losing money on tech IPOs is a Snap alright.



SNAP (NYSE), $22.07 (U.S.), down $5.02 or 18.5 per cent over week

DICK’S SPORTING GOODS (DOG)

Common sports-related injuries: 1) Torn ligament; 2) Hamstring strain; 3) Pulled portfolio muscle. Shareholders of Dick’s were reaching for the ice and ibuprofen after the largest U.S. sporting-goods chain posted a 30-per-cent drop in fourth-quarter earnings and provided a first-quarter forecast below Wall Street expectations. With competition from online merchants making life miserable for sporting-goods stores, Dick’s shares are on the DL.

DKS (NYSE), $48.84 (U.S.), down $3.50 or 6.7 per cent over week

H&R BLOCK (STAR)

Bad: Hiding money offshore to avoid paying taxes. Good: Investing in tax preparer H&R Block. Shares of the company surged after it reported a narrower-than-expected loss and posted revenue that topped estimates for the quarter ended Jan. 31 – a slow period in which it typically loses money. With tax season now under way and H&R gaining market share from competitors, investors in the stock might need some help calculating their capital-gains tax.

HRB (NYSE), $23.73 (U.S.), up $2.75 or 13.1 per cent over week