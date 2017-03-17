The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS (DOG)

Things that keep falling: 1) The Leafs’ playoff hopes; 2) Africa’s elephant population; 3) Valeant Pharmaceuticals’ stock price. After suffering an estimated loss of $2.8-billion on the drug maker, Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square – once Valeant’s biggest cheerleader – threw in the towel and sold its entire stake, sending the stock to more than a seven-year low. One day Valeant will rebound, the Leafs will win the Cup and elephants will rule the world.

VRX (TSX), $14.72 down $1.72 or 10.5% over week

MOBILEYE (STAR)

Millions of cars zooming around with nobody actually behind the wheel – what could possibly go wrong? Well, Intel appears convinced that self-driving vehicles are the wave of the future, which explains why it just plunked down $15.3-billion to purchase Mobileye – an Israeli company that makes sensors and cameras for driverless cars. Still, predictions about mass transportation trends have been wrong before. Look at the Jetsons.

MBLY (NYSE), $60.51 (U.S.) up $13.24 or 28% over week

GOPRO (STAR)

Business quiz! The beaten-down shares of action camera maker GoPro rallied after: a) U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to install GoPro cameras all over Trump Tower in an attempt to catch whoever has been bugging the place; b) Canada’s Big Five banks began outfitting tellers with GoPros “to better monitor employee-customer interactions and identify product needs”; c) GoPro announced job cuts and said it expects to post an adjusted profit in 2017. Answer: c.



GPRO (Nasdaq), $8.57 (U.S.) up 60¢ or 7.5% over week

DH (STAR)

Good news: Shares of DH, formerly Davis + Henderson, surged after the debt-heavy cheque printer and financial technology provider accepted a $2.7-billion or $25.50-a-share offer from Texas private equity firm Vista Equity Partners. Bad news: Even after this week’s run-up, the shares are still well below their 2015 high of more than $44. Really bad news: You sold your shares last fall at $15 because the outlook seemed so bleak.



DH (TSX), $25.25 up $2.21 or 9.6% over week

AUTOCANADA (DOG)

You might say AutoCanada’s shares have lost that new-car smell. Hurt by ongoing weakness in its core Alberta market, the owner of 56 car dealerships in eight provinces said revenue skidded 6.4 per cent in the fourth quarter and predicted that “same-store sales results will continue to be impacted in 2017 by the depressed Alberta economy.” If you play your cards right, you can probably get them to throw in some free floor mats on your next vehicle purchase.



ACQ (TSX), $21.80 down $2.19 or 9.1% over week