The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVG. (DOG)

What? Donald Trump isn’t turning out to be the masterful deal-making genius of a President he said he would be? What a total shocker. With Mr. Trump’s first big test – the replacement of Obamacare – sparking massive infighting in the Republican Party before the bill was finally pulled on Friday, the Dow finished the week with its seventh consecutive loss as investors fretted about the fate of the rest of the Trump agenda. Goodbye, Trump rally – hello, Trump thump.

Dow Jones ind. avg. 20,596.72, down 317.90 or 1.5% over week

SEARS HOLDINGS (DOG)

Sears rhymes with tears, which is what investors were shedding this week after the long-struggling retailer took another hit. Citing its dismal operating results – the department-store operator hasn’t turned an annual profit since 2011 – the owner of Sears and Kmart said in a regulatory filing that “substantial doubt exists” about its “ability to continue as a going concern.” Tears for Sears – wasn’t that a band from the eighties?

SHLD (Nasdaq), $8.50 (U.S.), down $0.55 or 6.1% over week

MEDICAL FACILITIES (STAR)

Didn’t have the grades to become a surgeon like your mother always wanted? Well, here’s how you can make money from surgery without even going to medical school: Invest in Medical Facilities Corp. Shares of the company – which owns a controlling interest in five specialty surgical hospitals in the United States – rose after it posted a 20-per-cent jump in quarterly revenue thanks to acquisitions and higher case volumes. Mother would be proud of you – but not that proud.

DR (TSX), $19.18, up $0.68 or 3.7% over week

DOMINION DIAMOND (STAR)

Spending three months’ salary on a diamond engagement ring? That’s just stupid. Investing three months’ salary in Dominion Diamond? That would have worked out quite well, actually. The shares soared after Washington Cos. – owned by U.S. billionaire Dennis Washington – disclosed that it made a $1.1-billion (U.S.) conditional proposal to acquire the Canadian miner, which promptly rejected the “highly opportunistic” approach. Looks like this marriage is off – for now.

DDC (TSX), $16.99, up $3.78 or 28.6% over week

GAMESTOP (DOG)

Think video games are violent? They’re a trip to the petting zoo compared with the violent drop in shares of video-game retailer GameStop. Hammered by digital downloads and a weak holiday season, GameStop’s same-store sales plunged 16.3 per cent globally in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 28, as earnings came in below expectations. With the company expecting comparable sales to be down as much as 5 per cent in 2017, investors are pulling the plug on this game.

GME (NYSE), $20.70 (U.S.), down $3.94 or 16% over week