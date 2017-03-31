The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

CENOVUS ENERGY (DOG)

Multiple-choice quiz! Shares of Cenovus Energy tumbled this week after it: a) had to halt production in the oil sands because workers complained that it’s “icky and dirty and getting all over our clothes”; b) wrote off a dozen giant dump trucks that employees destroyed in a drunken game of “oil sands demolition derby”; c) agreed to pay $17.7-billion for assets from ConocoPhillips – a deal that will saddle Cenovus with a huge amount of debt. Answer: c.

CVE (TSX), $15.05 down $1.83 or 10.8% over week

HOME CAPITAL GROUP (DOG)

Home not-so-sweet home. Shares of Home Capital, Canada’s largest non-prime mortgage lender, sank after the company terminated CEO Martin Reid less than a year after he took the top job. With Home Capital facing tighter mortgage rules and the OSC recently slapping several current and former officers and directors with enforcement notices regarding past disclosure practices – a move that could presage disciplinary action – investors are suddenly feeling Homesick.



HCG (TSX), $26.03 down $1.63 or 5.9% over week

DOLLARAMA (STAR)

Awesome gag: When you’re buying something at Dollarama and the checkout lady says, “That’ll be eight dollars,” make a puzzled face and say, “Excuse me. Did you say eight doll hairs?” (Works best when there is a long lineup behind you.) Investors are making lots of doll hairs indeed after Dollarama posted a 5.8-per-cent jump in same-store sales, beat fourth-quarter earnings estimates and boosted its store opening plans, sending the shares to a new high.

DOL (TSX), $110.21 up $10.57 or 10.6% over week

LULULEMON ATHLETICA (DOG)

No ifs, ands or butts, Lululemon investors must be really bummed out. Already hit by growing competition in the “athleisure” space, the shares plunged after the retailer of $128 yoga pants and $74 bras warned that same-store sales will drop in the first quarter. Lululemon cited a lack of spring colours, but maybe people just like buying their stretchy clothes elsewhere for a lot less. Hmm. I wonder if the shares have hit bottom.

LULU (Nasdaq), $51.87 (U.S.)down $11.82 or 18.6% over week

DARDEN RESTAURANTS (STAR)

There was once a business named Darden

You heard what I said, don’t say “pardon”

Thanks to strong Q3 profit

The stock soared like a rocket

As the customers packed Olive Garden

DRI (NYSE), $83.67 (U.S.) up $6.96 or 9.1% over week