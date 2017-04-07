The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

PANERA BREAD (STAR)

You know what’s better than the smell of fresh-baked bread? The smell of fresh-baked money. Shares of Panera Bread were giving off a delicious aroma after the U.S. bakery and cafe chain was acquired for $7.5-billion (U.S.) by Luxembourg-based private equity firm JAB Holding Co., owner of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bagels. I’ll have a money sandwich with a side of money, please.

PNRA (Nasdaq), $312 (U.S.) up $50.13 or 19.1% over week

DRYSHIPS (DOG)

That glug, glug, glugging sound you hear? That’s DryShips’ stock taking on water fast. Torpedoed by short sellers, depressed shipping rates and massive stock dilution to pay for new vessels, shares of the dry bulk and tanker carrier have plunged about 97 per cent this year. The Athens-based company has been bailing fast: It announced a reverse one-for-four stock split this week – the fifth share consolidation in 13 months – but this boat doesn’t want to float.



DRYS (Nasdaq), 70¢ (U.S.) down 95¢ or 57.6% over week

NVIDIA (DOG)

Nvidia makes high-end chips that produce beautiful graphics for computers, video games and smartphones. Unfortunately, its stock has been anything but a pretty picture lately: The shares – which more than tripled last year for the highest return on the S&P 500 – extended their 2017 losses after Pacific Crest Securities downgraded Nvidia to “underweight” on concerns about market saturation and slowing demand. What? Stocks don’t go up forever?

NVDA (Nasdaq), $100.33 (U.S.) down $8.60 or 7.9% over week

VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS (DOG)

If you liked Valeant at more than $300 a few years ago, you’ll love it at less than $13, right? Uh, not exactly. Shares of the drug maker – hammered by government investigations into its pricing practices and by billionaire Bill Ackman’s recent decision to unload his stake at a huge loss – sank further on reports that the debt-bloated company is having trouble selling assets such as a drug distribution business in Australia. Huey Lewis said it best: I want a new drug.

VRX (TSX), $12.87 down $1.82 or 12.4% over week

ACUITY BRANDS (DOG)

Hey, who turned out the lights? Shares of Acuity Brands – which manufactures lighting fixtures and control systems for the commercial, industrial and residential markets – were plunged into darkness after the company announced disappointing fiscal second-quarter sales and earnings, citing soft demand, volume declines in Mexico and Europe and higher manufacturing expenses. At least investors can’t see how much money they are losing.

AYI (NYSE), $173.12 (U.S.) down $30.88 or 15.1% over week