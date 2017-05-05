The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week:

A&W REVENUE ROYALTIES INCOME FUND (DOG)

That guy in the A&W ads who’s always handing people free hamburgers? Maybe he should start charging for them. Citing the weak economy in Alberta and Saskatchewan and poor winter weather in many regions, the burger chain reported a 0.3-per-cent drop in same-store sales in the first quarter – the first decline in four years – causing A&W Revenue Royalties’ high-flying stock to tumble. Investors can barely afford the Baby Burger.

MOLSON COORS BREWING (DOG)

Please drink responsibly. Actually, for the sake of Molson Coors investors, please just drink. Citing higher expenses and weak volumes in the United States during January and February, when sales to retailers fell 2 per cent, the Denver- and Montreal-based brewer posted earnings below estimates, sending its stock to a 14-month low. With the shares down about 18 per cent from their October high, investors have a nasty hangover.

VERESEN (STAR)

What a gas. Shares of Veresen surged after the owner of natural gas pipelines, processing plants and extraction facilities received a $9.7-billion (including debt) takeover offer from Pembina Pipeline. By combining Pembina’s largely oil-focused operations with Veresen’s primarily natural gas assets, the deal will create one of Canada’s largest energy infrastructure companies – and help to ensure the burning of fossil fuels for generations to come.

CRUDE OIL (DOG)

Business quiz! Crude oil skidded to a 2017 low after: a) Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing unrestricted dynamiting of the U.S. coastline to access hard-to-reach oil deposits; b) China announced plans to make all vehicles electric by 2025; c) Reports indicated that OPEC is reluctant to announce deeper production cuts even as output is poised to grow sharply from Libya and Nigeria, raising fears that the global oil glut will persist. Answer: c.

AVON PRODUCTS (DOG)

No matter how much makeup you put on it, Avon’s first-quarter report was still ugly. Hurt by revenue declines in three of its four geographic divisions, the struggling direct seller of beauty products reported an adjusted loss of 7 cents a share – below profit of 1 cent analysts expected. With the stock plunging and activist investor Barington Capital calling for Avon chief executive officer Sheri McCoy’s head after she oversaw “a tremendous destruction of shareholder value,” investors’ mascara is running for all the tears.

