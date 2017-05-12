The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

SNAP (DOG)

Introducing Snapchat’s newest photo filter: It turns you into a scruffy hobo carrying a stick and a sack. Snap investors were suddenly feeling poorer after the social-media platform’s first report as a public company missed estimates for user growth, hammered by copycat apps from Facebook and Instagram. With Snap shedding more than 20 per cent of its value in one day and now trading well below its March IPO price of $24, investors are eating canned beans for dinner.

SNAP (NYSE), $19.14 (U.S.), down $4.05 or 17.5% over week

SLEEP COUNTRY CANADA (STAR)

“Sleep Country Canada, why buy an investment anywhere else?” The mattress retailer might want to tweak its jingle given all the money investors are making: Helped by store renovations and growing revenue from bedding accessories, Sleep Country posted an 11.9-per-cent jump in same-store sales and 42-per-cent increase in earnings per share, prompting the company to hike its dividend by 10 per cent. That’s one way to make money in your sleep.

ZZZ (TSX), $39.12, up $3.72 or 10.5% over week

YELP (DOG)

Yelp: 1) The sound a dog makes when you accidentally step on its paw; 2) The sound an investor makes after seeing Yelp’s lousy first-quarter results. Hurt by lower-than-expected revenue growth and turnover among some local advertisers, the online review site posted a loss and cut its full-year outlook, sending the stock to an 11-month low. It could take investors a while to get over the pain.

YELP (NYSE), $28.70 (U.S.), down $6.98 or 19.6% over week

CANOPY GROWTH (DOG)

Side effects of marijuana: 1) Short-term memory loss; 2) Lack of motivation; 3) Heavy financial losses. After enjoying massive gains on marijuana stocks last year, investors are suddenly watching a lot of their profits go up in smoke amid concerns about sky-high valuations, growing competition and regulatory uncertainties. Canopy Growth, Canada’s largest marijuana producer, has lost more than one-third of its value over the past three months. Talk about a buzz kill.

WEED (TSX), $8.14, down 81¢ or 9% over week

YELLOW PAGES (DOG)

Deteriorating results. A sinking share price. Haven’t we seen this movie before? Less than five years after Yellow Pages – formerly Yellow Media – underwent a major restructuring, the shares are once again in a downward spiral. After posting a 6.9-per-cent drop in first-quarter revenue and 31-per-cent decline in free cash flow, the marketing company warned that it “may continue to experience downward pressure … during the transition occurring over the next 18 to 24 months.” Judging by the plummeting stock price, many investors aren’t prepared to wait that long.

Y (TSX), $4.87, down $2.72 or 35.8% over week