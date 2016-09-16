Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

John Heinzl - INVESTMENT REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

APPLE (STAR)

“The iPhone 7 is here! The iPhone 7 is here!”

“But you already have a perfectly good iPhone 6.”

“Oops! I just, er, accidentally dropped it off my condo balcony.”

“Oops! I just accidentally smashed mine with a hammer.”

“What time does the Apple store open?”

AAPL (Nasdaq), $114.92 (U.S.) up $11.79 or 11.4% over week



OPEN TEXT (STAR)

“Fully integrated enterprise information management portfolio” … yawn … “deep industry solutions” … zzzz … “information life cycle management” … snore. Open Text’s press release announcing its $1.62-billion (U.S.) purchase of Dell Technologies’ enterprise content business may not make for scintillating reading, but the software company’s biggest-ever acquisition created plenty of excitement for investors, who sent the shares to a seven-month high.

OTC (TSX), $85.59 up $7.62 or 9.8% over week



CANEXUS (STAR)

Business quiz! Which of the following chemicals does Canexus not produce? a) sodium chlorate; b) hydrochloric acid; c) ecstasy. Answer: c. Shareholders of the company – whose products are used in the pulp and paper and water treatment industries – got a natural high after Chemtrade Logistics made a $1.45-a-share offer that sent Canexus’s stock up sharply – even as the board rejected the proposal as “not … in the best interest of the corporation.”

CUS (TSX), $1.46 up 23¢ or 18.7% over week



SUNOPTA (STAR)

Guys, forget the beer and nachos. Next time you sit down to watch the game, treat yourself to a refreshing glass of rice milk and a bowl of crunchy soy nuts – just two of the healthy snacks from SunOpta. The natural food company’s stock is looking fit now that activist investor Engaged Capital has acquired a 7.5-per-cent stake and is exploring options that could include shaking up management, bringing in a partner or seeking a sale. Making money never tasted so good.

SOY (TSX), $9.27 up 55¢ or 6.3% over week



CRUDE OIL (DOG)

That recovery in crude oil prices earlier this year? Turns out it was a head fake. After topping $50 (U.S.) a barrel in June, oil prices have been heading south again amid growing concerns about slowing demand and excess global supply. With Iran boosting exports and conflict-ridden Libya and Nigeria also trying to increase output, investors hoping for a rebound in oil prices could be in for a crude awakening.

Oil (WTI fut.), $43.03 (U.S.)/bbl. down $2.85 or 6.2% over week

