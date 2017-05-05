I had the honour last month of co-moderating The Globe and Mail’s Invest Like A Legend forum in Toronto to a packed room of approximately 200 attendees.

Guest presenters included William Bernstein, the author of best-selling finance books; Kim Shannon, president of Sionna Investment Managers; and Preet Banerjee, one of Canada’s top personal finance experts.

The final speaker was David Rosenberg, the economist with wealth management firm Gluskin Sheff + Associates. A man who isn’t afraid to voice a viewpoint outside of mainsteam beliefs, Mr. Rosenberg discussed three core concerns that will affect markets and investors: debt, deflation and demographics.

Here are highlights from his presentation.

Debt

It’s the dirty four-letter word, according to Mr. Rosenberg, and it is a triple threat to economic health.

“Not only has government debt continued to rise, but so has household and corporate debt.”

That means we will remain in a low-interest-rate environment, as higher interest rates would raise debt service costs and weaken the economy.

Deflation

Also putting a ceiling on rising interest rates is the lack of inflation.

In Canada, the consumer price index (CPI) rose just 0.2 per cent on a seasonally adjusted monthly basis in March, trimming the inflation rate to 1.6 per cent year-over-year from 2.0 per cent reported in February. Mr. Rosenberg noted there is a similar deflationary environment south of the border reflected in a deflating U.S. core goods consumer price index.

Demographics

Baby boomers are a generation “that’s driven everything in the past six decades, from economics to finance to politics,” noted Mr. Rosenberg.

“The first of the boomers turned 70 this past year and there’s going to be 1.5-million boomers turning 70 in North America in each of the next 15 years.” Here’s the problem: Economic conditions are not aligned with the income needs of boomers.

Many boomers simply cannot afford to retire and they need income, said Mr. Rosenberg.

The result is a higher percentage of seniors in the work force and for boomers with money invested in the markets, they are looking for securities that will provide them with stable, strong cash flow.

In this low-interest-rate environment, bonds are not meeting their cash flow demands, so investors have shifted their focus to stocks. There is a strong appetite for high-dividend-paying securities driving their valuations higher.

Stock opportunities

Contrary to his widely held reputation as a perennial bear, Mr. Rosenberg ended his presentation on a positive note. “When people say to me, ‘You’re still bearish on equities’, I’m saying, ‘You know, there’s lots on the market (that’s) way too expensive.’ But I still like the dividend yield theme. Not just dividend yield … you have to look at payout ratios and dividend growth. Dividend yield alone can be a bit of a trap. … Stick with the dividend theme that has worked and will continue to work.”

He added that investors have a much broader menu of dividend names to choose from these days.

“Look at the cornucopia of companies out there – tech companies (such as) Cisco, Intel. They didn’t even pay a dividend 15 years ago. There is a wide array of sectors that pay you dividends today that didn’t exist before, because the corporate CEO and corporate CFO, they get it. They get the demographics story …

“Ten years ago, only utilities paid you a yield better than the bond market. Today, almost every sector does that.”

He suggested that investors may want to broaden their investments outside of North America to Europe.

“I’ve a strong sense that this political discount on European assets is going to subside, not just with the French election, but another really big election in September, which is the German elections. I would actually submit to you we will see fiscal stimulus out of Germany before we see it out of the United States.”

