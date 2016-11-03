Veronika Hirsch is portfolio manager at Arrow Capital Management. Her focus is Canadian equities and alternative investing.

Top Picks:

TransCanada Corp. (TRP-T) reported strong results Tuesday and guided to a 9-10-per-cent dividend increase for 2017, which would translate into a better than 4-per-cent yield at Tuesday’s equity issue price. Management decided to maintain full ownership of its growing Mexican pipeline business. Pipeline assets are likely to become more valuable if Hillary Clinton wins the U.S. election, as investors would expect very few new pipeline project approvals under a Clinton presidency. The recent hectic acquisition activity in the pipeline industry supports the expectation of rising valuations in the industry over time.

Market Call Tonight: Top Picks from Arrow Capital's Veronika Hirsch (BNN Video)

Cash

The U.S. election uncertainty continues to roil the markets. As investors are most likely counting on Ms. Clinton’s victory, Donald Trump’s win would be very disruptive to all three North American markets. Under such scenario, a cash hoard should buffer the portfolios from the sell-off and allow investors to take advantage of the many bargains.

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (AW.UN-T) is a unique stock in the current environment, as it combines a healthy 4.5-per-cent yield with many years of growth potential. The company has been successful in attracting an increasing number of millennial customers to its healthier menu offerings while being able to maintain competitive pricing. Currently, most of the stores can be found in traditional suburban locations, so there are ample opportunities to open new locations in areas where millennials work and live — mostly in urban areas and city centers.

Past Picks: March 2, 2015

CCL Industries (CCL.B-T)

Then: $136.75 Now: $237.17 73.43% Total return: 76.15%

Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.B-T)

Then: $48.14 Now: $67.16 39.50% Total return: 40.56%

Ross Stores (ROST-Q)

Then: $105.99 Now: $62.11 17.19% Total return: 19.12%

Total Return Average: +45.27%

Market outlook:

The current U.S. election has been extremely contentious, and several important issues might not be resolved by election day. Because of the endless revelations and surprise developments, the election outcome remains uncertain merely days before the final vote. Markets are most likely discounting Ms. Clinton’s victory, and thus should have a reasonably benign reaction should she become the next president.

Mr. Trump’s win would be more disruptive. I would expect a meaningful stock market sell-off accompanied by a weaker U.S. currency and a rally in gold. NAFTA partners are unlikely to fare well, with both Mexican and Canadian markets and currencies suffering selling pressure. The severity and length of such volatility is impossible to know in advance, but I would certainly recommend a heavier-than-usual cash position to be able to take advantage of the increased volatility. Even though markets are entering strong November-December seasonality, I would not be surprised if this year were to play out differently from the norm.

Report Typo/Error