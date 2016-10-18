David Burrows is president and chief investment strategist of Barometer Capital Management. His focus is on North American large caps.

Top Picks:

J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM-N)

Most recently purchased on Oct. 10 at $68.58 (U.S.)

JPM generates 75 per cent of its income in the U.S. and is a prime beneficiary of a strong U.S. consumer and higher interest rates. It is the U.S. bank with the best management team and is both gaining market share and expanding margins. It currently offers a 2.8-per-cent dividend yield and has grown that dividend at an 18-per-cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past 5 years.

Google “C” Shares (GOOG.O)

Most recently purchased Sept 16 at $768.27

A core piece of Internet infrastructure that is benefiting from the secular growth in digital and mobile advertising. A new level of capital and expense discipline can lead to a higher multiple and earnings upside going forward.

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD-N)

Most recently purchased on Oct 10 at $191.31

PXD has the best acreage in the Permian basin, the lowest-cost basin in the US. Given the strength of their balance sheet, they are in a position to grow production at a 15-20-per-cent CAGR over the next five years.

Past Picks: Aug. 13, 2015

Wells Fargo (WFC-N)

Then: $56.89 Now: $44.50 -21.77% Total return: -19.36%

HCA Holdings (HCA.N)

Then: $90.85 Now: $80.39 -11.51% Total return: -11.51%

Fiserv (FISV.O)

Then: $89.16 Now: $99.85 +11.98% Total return: +11.98%

Total Return Average: -6.30%

