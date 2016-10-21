Jason Del Vicario is a portfolio manager at HollisWealth. His focus is North American growth stocks

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU-T)

We’ve held this position since the company’s inception. It is our opinion that Michael Leonard and the Constellation Software management team are flat-out the best capital allocators in Canada. CSU’s business model is to acquire, manage and build industry-specific software business. They are now at the scale where they are very well-diversified, servicing many different verticals in over 100 countries. They appear to be very disciplined in their acquisition strategy, sticking to a required 20-per-cent-plus ROIC. We recently added to the position in the high-$500 range and will note the stock appears set to break into new high ground, having spent the last 14 months consolidating.

Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ-T)

We’ve also held Stella-Jones since its inception. SJ is in the very exciting business of railway ties, telephone poles and more recently treated wood products for residential and industrial marketplaces. They are an extremely well-run company and meet our ROE generation criteria. We note that they reduced their 2017 guidance recently, which in our opinion has created a buying opportunity. We did not take advantage of this drop as we are already overweight, but feel this is a good entry point for those who don’t own. Low organic growth goosed by accretive and strategic acquisitions.

Data Communications (DCM-T)

This is perhaps the biggest no-brainer I’ve come across in my career. The stock is trading at under 6 times trailing adjusted earnings with a cash ROE in excess of 100 per cent. The company has undergone important restructuring initiatives, and Michael Sifton has not only agreed to stay on as CEO but has also made a significant personal investment in the company. I know the following might sound outlandish, but I truly believe that this company is worth at least $7 per share just to get to a sane valuation and $10-plus if they can continue to streamline their operations and pay down debt. These targets do not include any growth in earnings; management has indicated they are working on growth strategies. We recently initiated a position in the summer in the low $3s and have added to the position recently around $4.

Ceapro Inc. (CZO-X)

We still own the company and note that they did announce the opening of their new bio-processing extraction facility at the end of the third quarter. We also note the company has recently attracted grant money to help in the commercialization advancement of their Pressurized Gas eXpanded (PGX) technology. Lastly, there may be a buying opportunity coming up as 10 million shares will become free trading around the middle of November after the four-month lock up period of a recent private placement. We continue to really like the direction of this company.

Then: $1.99 Now: $1.84 -7.53% Total return: -7.53%

Data Communications Management (DCM-T)

Then: $3.70 Now: $4.55 22.97% Total return: +22.97%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.B-T)

We were fortunate on the timing of this call during the last Market Call segment. Not two days after the segment, they announced a $4-billion-plus acquisition of CST Brands, which we noted could potentially see the stock price break into new high ground; this is exactly what happened. It remains our second-largest equity allocation after Fairfax Financial.

Then: $62.15 Now: $67.06 7.90% Total return: +8.02%

Market outlook

The equity markets have consolidated of late after staging an impressive post-Brexit rally. Interestingly, our group of stocks, which can generally be described as growth stocks, have rallied strongly after spending the period between July 2015 and July 2016 trading sideways.

We see the likes of ATD.B, CSU, CCL.B and CRH all trading at or near all-time highs. We believe this to be an encouraging sign that we may experience another leg up through the next few months. However, we expect continued directionless activity until the U.S. election.

It goes without saying that a Trump victory would, at least in the short term, be a negative shock as the market is not expecting this result. We feel that a Clinton victory may lead the way to a positive response for equities.

We also note that we will experience the same song and dance we’ve seen for five-plus years now leading up to the next Fed rate decision in December. While I do think there’s a reasonable chance they do raise rates by a quarter point, we typically see the U.S. dollar and stocks sell off a bit as the prospect for a raise nears, only to see this all given back as the decision to hold is announced.

Frankly, the current environment feels a lot like a game we used to play as kids: musical chairs. Everyone knows the music (central bank-led manipulation of risk price assets) will stop at some point, and we are all circling the chairs with baited breath.

It is very difficult to manage money in this environment as nearly all risk asset prices are artificially inflated under the mantra of central banks trying to engineer the "wealth effect" to stimulate spending and growth. This hasn’t worked, and instead of reversing course they are plowing ahead with more stimulus. We feel strongly that the next recession will see the Fed go negative with interest rates as this bizarro world gets, well, more bizarre. Our leading indicators suggest that a recession in the U.S. can be expected towards the end of 2018, barring an exogenous shock from China, Europe or the like.

Given that rates are so low, one is being forced to take on risk to generate returns. We favour companies that have a proven track record of generating consistently strong returns on equity and EPS growth rates. Our preference is to own these in concentration rather than simply owning a basket of mediocre companies for the sake of diversification. We balance this exposure with varying allocations of government debt, which we expect would do well if or when the equity markets stumble. Our models continue to perform at or near the top of our peers, and we are cautiously optimistic towards the end of 2016.

