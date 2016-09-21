Andy Nasr is managing director and senior portfolio manager at Middlefield Group. His focus is North American dividend stocks and REITs.

Boardwalk REIT (BEI.UN-T)

This REIT is one of the largest owners of multi-residential real estate in Canada. We believe that concerns regarding slower growth in Alberta and Saskatchewan, which collectively account for greater than 80 per cent of the REIT’s net operating income, are fully reflected in the valuation.

Cigna (CI-N)

The company is a large health insurance provider in the United States. While we don’t expect the proposed acquisition by Anthem to receive regulatory approval, we believe that Cigna’s free cash flow growth will continue to be supported by increased healthcare utilization and favorable demographic trends.

Nestle (NVSN.VX)

Nestle is a well-diversified multi-national packaged foods company. Corporate profit and free cash flow growth should improve due to a renewed focus on cost control and capital allocation.

Bank of America (BAC-N)

Then: $16.16 Now: $15.60 -3.47% Total return: -2.05%

Microsoft (MSFT-Q)

Then: $43.89 Now: $56.81 +29.44% Total return: +33.00%

Whirlpool (WHR-N)

Then: $165.67 Now: $160.44 -3.16% Total return: -0.90%

Total Return Average: +10.02%

Concerns regarding debt, deflation, demographics and diplomacy have all contributed to volatility, which underscores the importance of diversification and active portfolio management. We continue to leverage our house style, which has produced excellent long-term risk-adjusted returns, to find compelling equity and fixed income investments in various geographies. While U.S. equities may appear expensive, corporate profits should improve, and the S&P 500 is trading at a multiple that is consistent with low interest rates and benign inflation. Outsized capital appreciation potential exists beyond North America due to a combination of multiple expansion and an improvement in cyclically depressed corporate earnings in regions such as Europe.

