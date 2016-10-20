John Stephenson is president and CEO, Stephenson & Company Capital Management. His focus is North American large caps and resource stocks.

Top Picks:

Pembina Pipeline Corp (PPL-T) - Last bought on Sept 28 @ $39.89.

Pembina’s strong fee-for-service business, with cash flows from primarily liquid infrastructure, supports its premium valuation. It sports a solid yield of 4.6 per cent, and has raised its dividend annually, around the five per cent range. It has a strong pipeline of growth projects.

Market Call Tonight: Top Picks from Stephenson & Co.'s John Stephenson (BNN Video)

*Short* Shake Shack (SHAK-N) - Last shorted on Oct 19 @ $32.84

The company’s valuation is very stretched at 70 times price-to-earnings, and should suffer from the widening gap between the cost of eating out versus eating at home, as well as from a weak consumer.

*Short* Guess Inc. (GES-N) - Last shorted on Oct 19 @ $13.91

The brand has lost its strength as it becomes less relevant to younger generations. Guess's traditional strength lies in its denim offering, but competition in the jeans space has become fierce. Over the past three years, operating profit fell approximately 24 per cent annually on 6 per cent average revenue declines.

Past Picks: Nov. 16, 2015

Bank of America (BAC-N)

Sold on March 24 at $13.35.

We still like the stock fundamentally; however, defensives have been driving the bus this year.

Then: $17.43 Now: $16.47 -5.51% Total return: -4.12%

MetLife (MET-N)

Sold on May 11 at $42.78.

Then: $50.47 Now: $46.85 -7.17% Total return: -4.51%

Walt Disney (DIS-N)

Sold on Dec. 23, 2016 at $105.86.

Disney is a best-of-breed media company; however, it is priced accordingly, and we had limited upside from our position.

Then: $115.92 Now: $91.93 -20.69% Total return: -19.61%

Total Return Average: -9.41%

Market outlook:

While we may be witnessing a stabilization of global economic growth, there is a dearth of evidence pointing to a meaningful acceleration. Given the weak economic growth globally, a broadening-out of cyclical sector leadership is unlikely, suggesting that defensive sectors will once again return to a leadership role.

Catalysts to watch:

1. U.S. election: Can Trump defy the odds? Markets currently are pricing a Clinton win – a resurgent Trump campaign could send the markets swooning.

2. Earnings season: There’s a lot of skepticism surrounding this earnings season. Can it surprise to the upside?

3. Fed Open Market Committee policy meetings: Will they really go in December or will they still be on hold?

4. U.S. Dollar: Can the strengthening trend continue?

5. Oil: With a breakout over $50 a barrel, can the trend continue?

Report Typo/Error