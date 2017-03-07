U.S. President Donald Trump jumped back into the debate over drug pricing on Tuesday, sending pharmaceutical stocks down again with a tweet promising to lower medicine costs for American people.

In a tweet shortly before 9 a.m. New York time, Mr. Trump said he’s working on a “new system where there will be competition in the drug industry.”

Mylan NV, maker of the EpiPen allergy shot, declined as much as 1.9 per cent in pre-market trading following the comments, before paring some of the losses. Perrigo Co. dropped 2.5 per cent and Allergan Plc fell 1 per cent.

Mr. Trump has promised to lower drug costs multiple times, and said earlier this year that the government should get better prices and the pharmaceutical industry is “getting away with murder.” He has threatened to use the government’s buying power to force prices down, but so far has not unveiled any specifics about how to do so.

Drugmakers are under intense pressure to come up with ways to reduce prices amid outcry from members of Congress and U.S. customers. Some companies, including Allergan and Swiss giant Novartis AG, have responded with voluntary actions to cap price increases. Johnson & Johnson and Merck & Co. have taken steps to increase transparency about their prices.

J&J was down 0.8 per cent in early trading Tuesday, and Merck dropped 1.3 per cent.

Report Typo/Error