Turkish stocks climbed to an all-time high on Monday, boosted by renewed risk appetite in global markets, a relief rally following the country’s recent referendum and expectations for a strong earnings season.

The Borsa Istanbul 100 index rose 1.5 per cent to 93,802.81 points at the close in Istanbul, as the appeal for riskier assets grew following the first round of voting in France’s presidential elections.

That’s helping Turkish stocks retain their place among the top five performers in global equity markets this year.

“Increased risk appetite is lending the market its needed support in the runup to the record,” said Gulsen Ayaz, head of institutional sales and trading at Istanbul-based Deniz Invest, by e-mail. “Also a big uncertainty domestically – the referendum – is out of the way. Add relatively attractive valuations and a strong earnings season. All these are helping Turkish stocks.”

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen won through to a run-off after the first round of France’s presidential elections, eliminating investors’ most-feared scenario.

A snap poll from late Sunday suggested Mr. Macron would defeat Ms. Le Pen by more than 20 percentage points in the second round.

Turks voted on April 16 in favour of constitutional amendments endowing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with new, vast executive powers, an outcome that removed a source of political uncertainty for investors and assured them of a continuation of the status quo.

Report Typo/Error