The Two-Minute Portfolio got taken to school last year by the S&P/TSX composite index and even the average Canadian equity mutual fund.

The sad results will be familiar to investors who put a big emphasis on quality blue-chip stocks. Focusing on quality, defined in large part by size, payment of dividends and low volatility, has for years been the key to investing success in the Canadian stock market. But things changed in 2016, a year during which speculative sectors such as energy and mining led the market and more conservative stocks lagged.

