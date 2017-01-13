The Two-Minute Portfolio got taken to school last year by the S&P/TSX composite index and even the average Canadian equity mutual fund.
The sad results will be familiar to investors who put a big emphasis on quality blue-chip stocks. Focusing on quality, defined in large part by size, payment of dividends and low volatility, has for years been the key to investing success in the Canadian stock market. But things changed in 2016, a year during which speculative sectors such as energy and mining led the market and more conservative stocks lagged.Report Typo/Error
Follow @rcarrickon Twitter:
- S&P/TSX Composite15,497.28+79.12(+0.51%)
- Concordia International Corp$2.85+0.01(+0.35%)
- Suncor Energy Inc$42.62-0.16(-0.37%)
- Magna International Inc$58.82-0.36(-0.61%)
- Royal Bank of Canada$94.50+0.75(+0.80%)
- Toronto-Dominion Bank$67.100.00(0.00%)
- Extendicare Inc$9.98-0.05(-0.50%)
- Restaurant Brands International Inc$65.37+0.79(+1.22%)
- Thomson Reuters Corp$59.19+0.16(+0.27%)
- Barrick Gold Corp$22.17+0.01(+0.05%)
- Agrium Inc$138.35-0.14(-0.10%)
- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust$26.31+0.08(+0.30%)
- Brookfield Property Partners LP$29.05-0.11(-0.38%)
- Updated January 13 3:59 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.