The U.S. dollar fell to a four-week low on Tuesday, moving lower against all Group of 10 currencies with sterling leading the charge after a soothing speech on Brexit from British Prime Minister Theresa May triggered the pound’s largest one-day percentage gain since at least 1998.

A recent sell-off in the greenback deepened as U.S. traders returned from a long weekend to widespread weakness after president-elect Donald Trump said the greenback’s strength against the Chinese yuan is “killing us.”

Sterling rose by about 3 per cent against the U.S. dollar, posting its biggest gain on record. The euro gained around 1 per cent against the U.S. currency. The greenback fell 1.3 per cent against the Japanese yen to its lowest level since Nov. 30.

Analysts have suggested the greenback might have hit its peak when it touched a 14-year high earlier this month. Since then, the U.S. dollar has consolidated in most currency pairs and against a basket of six major currencies that track its value, hitting its lowest since Dec. 8.

Mr. Trump’s weekend comments likely exacerbated that trend, said Vassili Serebriakov, FX strategist at Credit Agricole.

The greenback surged at the end of 2016 on expectations that Mr. Trump’s proposed stimulus would boost U.S. economic growth and feed demand for the dollar. But he has continued to strike a harsh tone toward Beijing and his protectionist rhetoric is beginning to play a larger role in investors’ thinking.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Mr. Trump said U.S. companies “can’t compete with [China] now because our currency is strong and it’s killing us.”

