Treasury 10-year yields climbed above 2.5 per cent for the first time since October, 2014, as surging oil added momentum to a global rout in bonds.

The final quarter of 2016 has marked a turnaround in global fixed-income securities, with yields climbing from record lows amid a repricing of inflation expectations and bets on tighter central-bank policy.

Treasuries led the sell-off Monday as crude oil prices surged to the highest since July, 2015. The yield on similar-maturity German bunds approached the highest level since January, while that on Japanese government bonds reached the most since mid-February. The United States is primed for a rate hike on Wednesday, while the European Central Bank said last week it plans to slow its bond purchases from April and the Bank of Japan has signalled it’s shifting away from its quantitative easing framework.

“There’s been some pretty decent cheapening across global bond markets,” said Craig Collins, managing director of rates trading at Bank of Montreal in London. The spike in oil prices since OPEC announced a cut in output has led to further cheapening, while in Europe “you had the ECB last week, all contributing to the steepening that we’ve seen.”

Treasury 10-year note yields climbed as much as six basis points to 2.53 per cent Monday. Germany’s 10-year bund yield rose four basis points to 0.40 per cent, having touched 0.46 per cent on Dec. 8, while that on similar-maturity JGBs reached 0.08 per cent Monday. (A basis point is 1/100th of a percentage point.)

Traders see 100-per-cent odds of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve on Dec. 14 and a two-in-three chance of additional tightening by June, according to Bloomberg calculations based on Fed fund futures.

