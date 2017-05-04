U.S. stock-market volatility is close to record lows and, going by history, that does not bode well for stock-market returns over the next 12 months.

The CBOE volatility index, better known as the VIX and the most widely followed barometer of expected near-term stock-market volatility, this week fell to its lowest level since February, 2007.

Since the VIX generally moves inversely to stocks, a low VIX typically indicates a bullish outlook for stocks, but the lows the index has touched are sounding caution for stock investors.

Past instances of VIX lows suggest that the next 12 months could be a lot more challenging for stocks than the year that preceded the trough.

The S&P 500 index has risen about 16 per cent over the past year. Stocks’ relentless climb in the face of risky events, including Britain’s vote to exit the European Union and the U.S. election, have crushed volatility.

The end of April marked the quietest four-month period for U.S. stocks in more than two decades.

“People should look at this low VIX as a market signal to lighten up on aggressive positions,” said Michael Purves, chief global strategist at Weeden & Co. in New York.

The VIX briefly slipped to single digits this week and twice in the past two weeks closed below the 10.5 mark.

