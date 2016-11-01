Zinc rose to a five-year high on Tuesday on expectations of tight supply, while a softer U.S. dollar helped tin reach a two-year peak and aluminum its highest in 15 months.

All three metals pulled back slightly after the rally as the market consolidated recent strong gains. Trading conditions were thinned by the absence of many traders for the London Metal Exchange Week gathering.

Zinc, widely used in alloys, jumped after Glencore PLC said on Monday it had shuttered its Black Star mine in the Australian state of Queensland.

Benchmark zinc on the LME reached a peak of $2,485 (U.S.), its highest since August, 2011, before easing. It closed up 0.3 per cent at $2,465 a tonne.

“We note that metals have generally performed well over last week and given this is the first day of a new month we would expect dips to be bought,” Marex Spectron broker Dee Parera said.

Zinc has been the top LME performer this year, with gains of about 50 per cent on worries about shortages developing after mine closings and suspensions.

“Even if you factor in a significant amount of new mine supply next year, you’re still looking at a sizable deficit at the refined end of the market, and that is going to start drawing down inventory,” ICBC Standard Bank analyst Tom Kendall said.

“Once that starts to draw, you’re going to start to see the next leg in this move. There’s no doubt that it’s gone a little bit exponential in the last four or five days … so short term, you’d be a bit wary. But we’re very much in the camp that says this is the metal with undoubtedly the best fundamentals out there.”

Tin closed at its highest level since September, 2014, up 0.7 per cent to $20,850 a tonne. The metal has benefited from fears of a supply shortage after stockpiles slipped to 12-year lows.

Aluminum hit its highest since July last year at $1,740.25, before easing back to $1,725 a tonne.

