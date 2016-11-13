It will probably go down in the history books as the Trump Rally.

Copper has just seen its biggest weekly rally in 35 years. It’s a stand out, even amid the turbulence that has rocked the broader financial universe. Trading volumes went supernova.

The entire global copper market, it seems, has been repositioned from bear to bull territory in a matter of days.

And while there is no doubt the election of Donald Trump as U.S. President has acted as an accelerator, there is more to this explosive price action than as yet vaguely-defined promises of infrastructure spending and reflation.

Copper’s extraordinary 20-per-cent price surge has been as much machine-made as man-made.

This rally began last month. On Oct. 25 to be precise.

LME three-month copper opened that day at $4,649 (U.S.) per tonne and closed at $4,735. It then went on to record an impressive string of higher closes.

Two weeks ago only Mr. Trump and his supporters really believed he would beat Hillary Clinton in the race to the White House. The markets certainly weren’t pricing in a Trump victory.

Rather, the copper market, particularly the speculative part of it, seems to have started reassessing the prevailing copper narrative of chronic oversupply.

There was a noticeable shift in mood during the ensuing LME Week – the industry gathering of metals players from across the world.

Chinese demand, everyone agreed, has been running at a much faster pace than originally expected thanks to the government’s early-year stimulus package.

Supply disruption, conspicuous by its absence in the first half of the year, was suddenly back on the agenda as the third quarter reporting season brought a series of production downgrades from major producers.

And with LME inventory falling fast and Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) stocks low as well, there was little tangible sign of that much feared “wall of copper”.

Fund money started flowing into the copper market in ever increasing quantities.

The LME’s Commitment of Traders Report showed that the net money manager long position, as of Nov. 4, had already hit its highest level since the exchange started publishing its weekly report in 2014.

The weekly close on Nov. 4 was $4,991, the highest since April.

That close was right at one of those big-number levels, $5,000 per tonne, so beloved of chart technicians.

Another key big-number level was at $5,100 and an even hotter chart point was up at $5,400.

It’s noticeable that copper’s rally accelerated on each break of these technical levels.

Without going into the esoteric world of chart analytics, there are two takeaways from such technicals.

Firstly, copper had been defined for almost a year by range trading with every part of the market, from producers to consumers to speculators, positioned around that range.

Breaches of those trading bands caused a mass repositioning with short positions closed out, long positions put on and new short positions put on only to be closed out again as the price kept motoring upwards.

Meanwhile, options sellers covering their exposure would have added fuel to an already red-hot market.

The last part of copper’s price rally has been driven by Chinese players waking up to what has been happening in the rest of the world.

The Chinese retail crowd has been playing other markets in recent weeks.

Copper has been relatively neglected, precisely because it seemed so boringly range bound.

That changed last week. Market open interest on the Shanghai copper contract had fallen to a three-year low of 439,784 contracts at the end of September.

It has since risen to 552,572 lots (and counting) with volumes spiking as the price has soared. That’s a whole new buying impetus coming in from what LME broker Marex Spectron termed in a report the “onshore casino.”

It’s a catch-up play, but one that is now hitting the copper market at precisely the moment many Western players are looking to take some profits.

Chinese investors trade what moves and what is hot with rises in open interest fanning further buying in what is a mass human echo effect of how momentum funds operate in the West.

In truth, even the influence of the extraordinary Donald Trump has been trumped by the power of the program traders.

This rally started in late October with a human reassessment of copper’s underlying dynamics, but last week the robots took over.

It’s a sign of the times. Other markets have learned the robots’ power. This is probably the first time the base metal markets have experienced it.

It won’t be the last time.

