Canadians are carrying fewer credit cards and heavier balances.

In its quarterly Industry Insights report released Wednesday, the credit-monitoring agency TransUnion revealed that Canadians used 800,000 fewer open and active credit cards in 2016. But the country’s total balances still grew 3.3 per cent last year to $94.2-billion. On an individual level, the average credit-card balance grew 2.3 per cent year-over-year to $4,094 in the fourth quarter.

TransUnion suggests that Canadians are becoming more loyal to the credit cards they have, which could have positive spinoff for consumers – who could benefit from increased access to credit as providers compete for their business.

“The increase in card usage was universal across all consumer credit risk tiers, and as a result, some lenders appear to be increasing credit lines to their customers to capitalize on this loyalty effect,” said Chris Dias, TransUnion Canada’s senior vice-president of product innovation and analytics, in a statement. “We may expect more lenders to evaluate increasing credit lines to cardholders in response to this higher demand.”

Delinquency rates went up “modestly” across Canada, with a 90-plus-day credit-card delinquency rate at 4.21 per cent in 2016’s fourth quarter. That’s up 3.2 per cent from the same period in 2015.

After a rough year, energy-focused Alberta and Saskatchewan saw increases of more than 22 per cent in that time – a byproduct of the oil-price slide that TransUnion warned of in 2015. Large provinces with less energy-centric economies such as Ontario and British Columbia actually had delinquency rates fall.

Overall consumer credit “performed well” in 2016, Mr. Dias said, as Canada saw modest employment gains. On average, non-mortgage debt balances rose 2.18 per cent between fourth-quarter 2015 and 2016, to $21,444. The non-mortgage delinquency rate was 2.65 per cent in the fourth quarter, down 1.92 per cent.

Lenders use scores from credit reports to determine what rates and terms consumers can get when applying for everything from higher credit-card limits to mortgages. Along with Equifax Canada, TransUnion is a major provider of credit reports for Canadian consumers, and uses data from its national consumer credit database for regular market analyses like the one released Wednesday.

