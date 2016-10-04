Real estate people are saying that one of the mortgage changes announced by the federal government earlier this week is going to hit first-time home buyers hard. First-timers who don’t have a down payment of 20 per cent or more are going to have to take a stress test to see if they can handle interest rates at roughly double today’s levels. This stress test is already in place for variable-rate mortgages and loans with a term of less than five years. Now, it’s being expanded to the very popular five-year term as well.

A mortgage planner points out here that the effect of this move could reduce the amount of mortgage people can get by more than 20 per cent. Net result: “It’s hard to picture any near-term scenario other than suddenly dropping demand and home prices.” So should you buy now or wait? Our mortgage planner says it’s pointless to try and time the market, so let’s say the answer is to buy when you’re financially ready. For practical help on that, consult my Real Life Ratio and my 10/10 rule.

If you’re wondering how big a hit you’ll take if interest rates do rise, check out this encouraging blog post by another guy in the mortgage biz. He describes a couple of factors that can take some of the sting out of higher rates.

Subscribe to Carrick on Money

Click here to have my newsletter e-mailed to you twice weekly.

How to train for retirement

Some amusing tips from a retiree on how to get into a retirement frame of mind.

The most popular IKEA products

The all-time best sellers from the home of cheap and cheerful.

Investing basics for newcomers to Canada

A useful introduction to investing in 19 languages. Brought to you by the Ontario Securities Commission.

The problem with high-priced homes

“…The ultimate value of any investment depends upon being able to convert it into cash and thus generate purchasing power,” writes Satyajit Das, a former banker. Worth some thought if you’re convinced houses are a great investment.

Take these steps to ensure you have enough to retire

Four ways to build confidence in your retirement plan. If you can’t get there yourself, try buying a consultation with a fee-only financial planner.

20 ways to kill your home’s value

A thorough list of things you do and don’t have control over (clutter, bad neighbours).

Today’s featured financial tool

Find out what impact inflation has on your investments by using this real rates of return calculator. Real returns are on an after-inflation basis.

Ask Rob

The question: “I had a TFSA over-contribution of a couple hundred dollars years ago. Probably in the first three years of the program. I got the notice, called and got a real jerk on the phone. Basically told me to go find the forms and do the calculations with no directions about where to find the forms or anything. Basically I procrastinated until I forgot. Nothing ever showed up on my taxes. There is no mention on the CRA’s My Account website about an over contribution. Any suggestions on what, if anything, I should do about this?”

My reply: I asked an accountant and he said: “In the early years, there were massive misunderstandings with TFSAs. CRA waived many penalties. Your reader may have been one of the lucky ones if there is no penalty showing up on his CRA account. I don’t have any other words of wisdom other than to review his TFSA history online to see if there was a reversal of a penalty at some point.”

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Questions and answers are edited for length.

Featured Videos

Find out how new securities regulations will help you find out how your investments have done since you set up the account. This will be quite an eye opener for many people.

More Carrick and money coverage

For more money stories, follow me on Twitter and join the discussion on my Facebook page. Millennial readers, join our Gen Y Money Facebook group.

Send us an e-mail to let us know what you think of my newsletter.

Want to subscribe? Click here to sign up.

Report Typo/Error