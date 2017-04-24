The problem with being a real estate millionaire in places like Toronto or Vancouver is that so many other people are as well. If you sell your house, pretty much anything you aim to buy in a good location will be comparably expensive. A solution to this problem of trapped wealth: Sell and buy somewhere where the market is calmer.
One young couple sold a Toronto home recently so they could move to Ottawa, where the market is comfortably warm at best. They bought for over $300,000 in Toronto and sold for more than $1-million. Another Toronto couple sold a house in the city for $1.7-million (more than twice what they paid 10 years ago) and are moving two hours north to Collingwood. I visited Owen Sound, about a 2.5-hour drive from Toronto, a few years ago and wrote a column about relocating there in retirement.
One of the interesting things about the Toronto real estate market is that there has been a shortage of houses listed for sale. The most frequent explanation is that gridlock has set in – people don’t want to sell because of the cost buying another home. However, an increase in the number of new listings in March suggests more people are looking to cash out.
Subscribe to Carrick on Money
Are you reading this newsletter on the web or did someone forward the e-mail version to you? If so, you can sign up for Carrick on Money here.
When a woman earns more than her husband
More and more women are the high earner in their household, but a U.S. study found that an increased divorce rate is associated with women earning even $5,000 (U.S.) more than their husband.
This is the cost of getting pregnant
A personal finance blogger reports that he and his wife are expecting a child. Here’s his rundown on the (considerable) costs of trying to get pregnant through in vitro fertilization.
How to make mermaid and unicorn toast
A hot new food trend is to use the likes of beet juice to add colour to plain stuff like cream cheese. Seems harmless and easy on your budget, unlike so many other foodie fads.
Retiring overseas? These countries have great healthcare
A frequent question people have when considering the idea of retiring abroad: What’s the health care like? Here are four countries that score well in this area.
Spending habits of the one per cent
A glimpse into a photographer’s 25-year study of wealth, class and status symbols. Overwhelming proof here that money “makes you unhappy in a better part of town.”
Today’s featured financial tool
Here’s a useful index for the federal government’s financial literacy database. Find info specific to Indigenous people, entrepreneurs, parents, people with disabilities and more.
Ask Rob
The question: “I own dividend-paying U.S. stocks in a non-registered account. Is there any way for me to reclaim the 15 per cent withholding tax?”
My reply: Yes. Here’s how.
Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can’t answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length.
What I’ve been writing about
-Why first-timers should rethink buying in a hot housing market.
-The 2017 ETF Buyer’s Guide: Best global and international funds (for Globe Unlimited subscribers)
Featured Video
A modest proposal for people who want financial planning and investment help, but not the sales pitch to buy products.
More Carrick and money coverage
For more money stories, follow me on Twitter and join the discussion on my Facebook page. Millennial readers, join our Gen Y Money Facebook group.
Send us an e-mail to let us know what you think of my newsletter.
Want to subscribe? Click here to sign up.
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeMoney