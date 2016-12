Back in October, The Globe invited Canadians to share their biggest financial concerns with us. Hundreds of responses rolled in. We spoke with six households about how they’re coping with the high price of home ownership. Here are their stories.



The individuals profiled have been offered a consultation with a pair of certified financial planners (CFPs) at Money Coaches Canada – Annie Kvick and Noel D’Souza.









The dark side of the housing boom Rock-bottom interest rates have made big mortgages look less expensive, lighting a fire under house prices. But for many homeowners, when rates start rising, it won’t end well

The economic dangers of cooling Canada's housing market Policy makers are looking to tap the brakes on the housing booms in massive markets such as Vancouver and Toronto. But experts warn they will have to tread carefully

What we learned about Canadians’ finances The Globe invited readers to share details of their personal finances. Thousands of responses flooded in. Here's how we cleaned the data – and ultimately, what we learned

Watch: How this millennial manages to afford a home with a $31,000 net income Alyssa Gowing is a 27-year-old homeowner who follows a strict budget and finds creative ways to save money in order to afford her mortgage