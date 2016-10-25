Is your mortgage leaving you house poor?

The Real Life Ratio is an answer to the self-interested housing affordability calculators offered by banks and other lenders, as well as the real estate industry. Their tools look at how much mortgage you can afford without posing a significant default risk. There’s zero consideration of how well you’ll be able to juggle your housing costs, plus expenses like daycare and saving for retirement or your children’s education.

The Real Life Ratio is a guide to how much house you can afford – and still meet these other important financial obligations. Whether you’re looking for a home or you already own, the RLR will show you where you really stand.

We will use data collected by this RLR calculator to build a picture of how well the households of the nation are managing their mortgages. Think of this process as a crowd-sourced survey where people provide us with data and we explain what it shows. All information gathered by the RLR calculator will be kept private and used only for the purposes expressly stated on this page.