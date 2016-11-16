Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Residential and commercial buildings are pictured in Vancouver in a file photo. (Jason Lee/Reuters)
Residential and commercial buildings are pictured in Vancouver in a file photo. (Jason Lee/Reuters)

GenYmoney

Are you a first time home buyer? Join Rob Carrick for a live Q&A today at 12:30 ET Add to ...

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

These are scary times for first-time home buyers. Mortgage rates are rising, Ottawa has introduced new rules to cool the housing market and there's a wave of uncertainty following Donald Trump’s win. If you are confused about what to do, you are not alone.

Personal finance columnist Rob Carrick will answer your housing-related questions in a live chat on the Globe and Mail's Facebook page at 12:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. https://www.facebook.com/theglobeandmail/

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeMoney

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog