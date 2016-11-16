These are scary times for first-time home buyers. Mortgage rates are rising, Ottawa has introduced new rules to cool the housing market and there's a wave of uncertainty following Donald Trump’s win. If you are confused about what to do, you are not alone.

Personal finance columnist Rob Carrick will answer your housing-related questions in a live chat on the Globe and Mail's Facebook page at 12:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. https://www.facebook.com/theglobeandmail/

