When it comes to the job market, do today's young people have it tougher than previous generations?
Getting your first career-launching job has never been easy, but there's no doubt the Canadian job market has changed. There's been an increase in the number of short-term, non-permanent jobs, which generally means contract work at lower pay, as well as poor or non-existent benefits and pension.
If you are under 40, the Globe Money team wants you to help us understand how pervasive the problem of finding stable, career-building work is. Please fill out our millennial online employment survey. We will not share your personal information without your permission.
Follow Roma Luciw on Twitter: @RomaLuciw