Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Looking for work. Job hunt, Gen Y (thinkstock.com)

Looking for work. Job hunt, Gen Y

(thinkstock.com)

Your say

Millennials: How brutal is the current job market? Add to ...

Roma Luciw

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

When it comes to the job market, do today's young people have it tougher than previous generations?

Getting your first career-launching job has never been easy, but there's no doubt the Canadian job market has changed. There's been an increase in the number of short-term, non-permanent jobs, which generally means contract work at lower pay, as well as poor or non-existent benefits and pension.

If you are under 40, the Globe Money team wants you to help us understand how pervasive the problem of finding stable, career-building work is. Please fill out our millennial online employment survey. We will not share your personal information without your permission.  


Report Typo/Error

Follow Roma Luciw on Twitter: @RomaLuciw

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular